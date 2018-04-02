‘She never saw it coming’: Stranger pummeled Muslim teen waiting at Michigan ER, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 17 11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida Pause 176 Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions How to get a gun violence restraining order in California 131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful

