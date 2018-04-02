Villanova basketball fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
National

Villanova fans flood streets around campus to celebrate win

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 09:46 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa.

Villanova University students have flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team's 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing them anyway.

News helicopter video showed a small fire being set in the street with some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police later began to move people away from the flames.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

It's Villanova's second national championship in three years.

