Divorced 50 years ago, Kentucky couple is headed down the aisle again

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 17 11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida Pause How to get a gun violence restraining order in California 131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 359 Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes divorced nearly 50 years ago and are remarrying on April 14. This time, they say they're together until "the last mile." ctruman@herald-leader.com

Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes divorced nearly 50 years ago and are remarrying on April 14. This time, they say they're together until "the last mile." ctruman@herald-leader.com