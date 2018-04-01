Watch video of an 11-foot gator taking a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos How to get a gun violence restraining order in California Pause 131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 359 Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office