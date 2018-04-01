More Videos

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

Pause
Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona 131

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

National

Watch video of an 11-foot gator taking a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

April 01, 2018 06:44 AM

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota family’s swimming pool, leading Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to exclaim in a Facebook post, “Just no.”

Trappers secured the thrashing reptile and removed the gator — which didn’t seem all too pleased giving up its evening swim, as seen on a video officers posted on social media.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, ‘Call 911, call 911!’” Carver told the station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

More Videos

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

Pause
Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona 131

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

View More Video