Fire officials: 2 dead in small aircraft crash in California

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 03:17 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif.

The Ventura County Fire Department says two people have been killed after a small aircraft crashed into a storage container outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.

Capt. Stan Ziegler says the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon.

He says two people were pronounced dead on arrival when firefighters got to the scene, which is less than a mile from the Santa Paula Airport.

No other details were immediately available.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

