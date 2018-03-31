An Atlanta charter school has apologized for a black-history program in which second graders recited Paul Lawrence Dunbar’s poem “We Wear the Mask” while holding up blackface masks. It sparked outrage from parents and on social media Semone Banks Facebook Matthew Martinez
National

Atlanta second-graders recite poem for black-history program — behind blackface masks

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 31, 2018 01:31 PM

Second-graders sat on stage in front of their smartphone-weilding parents.

Some giggled, and some couldn’t quite keep up with the cadence the more confident children used, as they recited the Paul Lawrence Dunbar poem during a black-history program at Kindezi School at Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta Thursday night.

The children, white and black alike, held minstrel show blackface masks in front of their faces as they belted out, “We Wear the Mask.”

Parents were furious, according to WSB-TV.

“So this happened at my kids Black history program today. Kindezi Old Fourth Ward has to do better,” Semone Banks wrote in a Facebook post. “A lot of the moms are pissed and some are clueless.”

So this happened at my kids Black history program today. ‍♀️ Kindezi Old Forth Ward has to do better.A lot of the moms are pissed and some are clueless.The kids are second graders.

Posted by Semone Banks on Thursday, March 29, 2018

The video she posted had been viewed more than 2 million times by Saturday afternoon and had been shared nearly 6,000 times. Her full post had been shared nearly 43,000 times.

The school issued an apology Friday on its Facebook page, the same platform where the parents' rage had already spread like wildfire to encompass a more public exasperation.

Statement from Kindezi Old Fourth Ward Performance of "We Wear the Mask:" Kindezi Old Fourth Ward sincerely apologizes...

Posted by The Kindezi Schools on Friday, March 30, 2018

The school said it will provide teachers education on cultural competency in order to more successfully engage in productive conversations surrounding race.

One parent told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that though the historical context of blackface as “a tool of oppressors” to make fun of black people was not part of the presentation, the performance overlooked the fact that “blackface, of course, is not a black invention,” adding that it was inappropriate to have either white or black students hold the masks without providing additional context.

Paul Lawrence Dunbar (1872-1906) was one of the first influential black poets in American literature, but also wrote novels and short stories. High schools are named for him in both Fort Worth, Texas and Lexington, Ken.

