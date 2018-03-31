Heraclio Gamez-Nava, 64, was arrested Thursday at a gas station in Porter, Texas.
He got his 12-year-old daughter pregnant and spent the next 23 years on the run, Nevada cops say

By Matthew Martinez

March 31, 2018 08:45 AM

It was a routine traffic stop at a gas station just outside of Houston, until Montgomery County deputies found the warrant dating back to 1995.

That warrant ended 23 years on the run for 64-year-old Heraclio Gamez-Nava, who was wanted for allegedly getting his 12-year-old daughter pregnant in Nevada, according to KTRK.

Gamez-Nava and his wife, Alicia Vazquez-Carrizales, had been living in Porter, Texas, hiding out from his warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor younger than 14, officials told the news station. The couple were pulled over Thursday morning when Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4 deputies noticed a vehicle traveling the wrong way under an overpass, reported KPRC.

When questioned, Vazquez-Carrizales told the deputies that her husband’s name was Rosalez, but they later discovered an ID card hidden in the car that identified Gamez-Nava as the man with the warrant out of Nevada, according to the Conroe Courier.

The deputies also found that Vazquez-Carrizales had been living in the U.S. illegally, with a detainer order on her name from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Kingwood.com. She has twice been deported from the U.S., once in 2003 and again in 2014.

Alicia Vazquez-Carrizales, 55, tried to conceal her husband’s identity, authorities say.
She faces a third deportation after being arrested on suspicion of hindering the apprehension and prosecution of a known felon, according to jail records.

Gamez-Nava will be extradited to Nevada as a fugitive from justice, according to the same jail records. They are being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The status of Gamez-Nava’s daughter, 23 years after the continuous abuse she allegedly endured, was not immediately available.

