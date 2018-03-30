Mormon conference ushers in leaders as church faces scrutiny

A Mormon conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah ushers in a new era of leadership for the church as its new president presides over the gathering for the first time and two men are picked for seats on a top governing body.
The conference also comes amid heightened scrutiny about the faith's handling of sexual abuse reports and one-on-one interviews between local lay leaders and youth.
Church members and scholars are closely watching to see if the Utah-based religion adds diversity to its top leadership tier that is made up of entirely of white men from the U.S. with the exception of one German.
More than half of the religion's 16 million members live outside the United States.
