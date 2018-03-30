Former art teacher gets probation for sex with four students — two of them in one day

As the art teacher and her student exchanged text messages, the content shifted from class-related matters to something more lewd and lascivious.
Jessie Lorene Goline was 25 and married in the spring semester of 2016 as she taught at remote Marked Tree High School.
She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual indecency with a child, though she admitted to having sex with four students there from January to April 2016, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She wasn’t arrested until September 2017, after being placed on administrative leave by the school district in May 2017.
“Boys brag,” Craighead County prosecutor Scott Ellington told The Washington Post at the time about news of the illicit encounters circulating among the student body.
Never miss a local story.
But Goline was sentenced to 42 months probation in a plea bargain this week, according to WREG. She’ll also have to register as a sex offender once her probation expires.
Only one charge was filed because, according to previous reporting from the Democrat-Gazette, only one of the four students Goline admitted to taking home for sex was under the age of 18 at the time of the encounter. The newspaper cited an arrest warrant affidavit that stated Goline believed that student was also 18, but later found out he was “way younger than what he had told her.”
One of the students said she picked him up one afternoon in Marked Tree and took him to her apartment 45 minutes away in Jonesboro, where they had sex before she took him back home, according to KAIT. Authorities told the news station they learned that Goline had sex the same day with another student she’d brought to her apartment.
One of the four students, interviewed at Marked Tree High School, told investigators that Goline told him “how good he looked in class” before sending him a photo of herself wearing thong underwear, according to the Democrat-Gazette.
A year after the incidents took place, when they finally came to light in the hallways of the school, the Post reported that Goline broke down in Principal Matt Wright’s office.
“No, no,” she said. “I’m not going to lose my husband.”
When Wright asked Goline what happened between her and the students, she replied, “We had sex,” according to KAIT.
Comments