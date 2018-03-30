Model Fabio appeared on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on March 29, 2018 where he was asked to talk about the state of California. Some of his comments not only surprised the host, but many social media users. Meta Viers
Romance cover guy Fabio condemns California as ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ on Fox News

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 30, 2018 08:10 AM

Tucker Carlson needed an expert on the California economy.

At times like these, why not turn to ... Fabio?

He’s done it before, in April 2017, when the erstwhile romance-novel cover model came on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to wax philosophic on the epidemic of crime in Los Angeles, blaming liberal leaders statewide for the “mess” and “epidemic.”

Thursday, Carlson was talking about L.A. crime once again, giving Fabio Lanzoni — that’s his last name, by the way — the chance to chime in on the state of his state of residence.

“Let me tell you something right now about California,” Lanzoni told Carlson. “It looks like the wild, wild west. No third-world country 30 years ago looks like California right now. Like downtown — I mean, you go down to the library. It’s like Sodom and Gomorrah. It’s like ‘sex, drugs and rock-n-roll.’”

Even Tucker Carlson, who’s made a habit of bashing the most populous U.S. state with the country’s fourth-biggest economy, seemed surprised by the description. Lanzoni also told Carlson he’s been living in California since 1992.

Needless to say, some folks on social media were confused. Others seemed to throw their hands in the air and have a little fun with the moment.

Lanzoni became a U.S. citizen — to go along with his native Italian citizenship — in 2016, taking the Oath of Allegiance with more than 6,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, according to The Associated Press. That’s just over a mile away from the downtown library he referred to as a “Sodom and Gomorrah” hellscape.

