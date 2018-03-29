She fished cash from a tip jar, stole it and got away, cops say. But there was video.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos How to get a gun violence restraining order in California Pause 131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 359 Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A customer is caught on camera stealing tips while waiting on her order at The Lobster Trap in Bourne, Massachusetts. The Lobster Trap via Storyful

A customer is caught on camera stealing tips while waiting on her order at The Lobster Trap in Bourne, Massachusetts. The Lobster Trap via Storyful