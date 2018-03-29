‘Why not me?’ Male cheerleaders, high school and college fixtures, make NFL history

These two have all the moves.
They proved over a grueling three-week audition and interview process.
Now Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies have made NFL history, but not for bruising tackling ability or 50-yard touchdown passes.
These two are the NFL’s first-ever male cheerleaders, after finding out Monday that they had made the Los Angeles Rams squad for the upcoming 2018 season.
“I thought, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I do this?’” Peron said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.
Thanks for having us #GoodMorningAmerica @LARamsCheer pic.twitter.com/qzoSFOVYIS— Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 28, 2018
After all, they’re both classically trained dancers.
But Jinnies told “GMA” trying out for the Rams cheer squad was unlike any other audition he’s ever had.
“This one was about three weeks long and we had a bunch of rehearsals in between and an extensive interview process,” Jinnies told the show. “But it was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back.”
Peron and Jinnies were in a field of 76 finalists that was winnowed down to 40 spots on the team after finals on Sunday, according to a news release from the team.
Though they’ve broken this somewhat-reverse glass ceiling, it won’t net the first two NFL male cheerleaders a decent payday, unless they’re able to parlay it into an even higher-profile gig. Rams cheerleaders are paid minimum wage for the part-time position, according to the cheer squad website’s FAQ section.
Low pay and “degrading” work conditions have led some, including Boston radio host Margery Eagan, to speak out on the issue in light of the #MeToo movement, according to The Kansas City Star.
But for now, Peron and Jinnies are just happy to be on the stage.
Both the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have male stunt teams on the sidelines, but the Rams’ pair are the first to dance with women as part of the cheer squad.
