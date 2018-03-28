Dad forced autistic 11-year-old to have sex — with the dad's girlfriend, court says

An Alabama man was convicted on multiple sex charges Tuesday after police and prosecutors say he directed his girlfriend to have sex with his 11-year-old autistic son when he became concerned the boy was gay.

On Tuesday, the father, who is not being named in an effort to protect the identity of the child, was convicted of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. Khadeijah Moore, his 20-year-old girlfriend at the time, was also convicted.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit, who prosecuted the case, said the allegations had shocked him. “I have prosecuted and tried a lot of child sex crimes. Obviously they're all horrifying ... I have never seen one like this,” he said in a phone interview.

Both Moore and the father were arrested and charged in January of 2017 and jailed on $750,000 bonds, according to sheriff’s records. Moore was represented at trial but was out on bail and did not appear. She is considered a fugitive and a warrant is out for her arrest, Douthit said.

The alleged abuse began when “the dad came downstairs and found his son with another boy with their pants off,” the assistant district attorney said.

After that, Douthit said, the father “brought [the child] up, grabbed his girlfriend, and directed his own little porno.” Douthit said the dad did a lot of “demonstrating” on Moore and told the child to “do what I just did,” but never touched the child himself. During this time, and at his direction, Moore allegedly raped, sodomized, and touched the child inappropriately, according to Douthit.

Douthit told AL.com there was no evidence the father had any sexual attraction to the child or to children.

“It was solely that (Cole) was worried that his son was gay or might become gay,” he told the site. “There was no evidence he had a sexual attraction to his son or children. He just though he could, for lack of better words, 'straighten him out.’”

The boy had been living with his mom in Georgia and was visiting his father in Hunstsville, Douthit said. When he began speaking about what happened, his “horrified” mother drove to Huntsville and contacted police.

The child, who is now 13, testified in court. His forensic interview was also played for the jury, the prosecutor said. Douthit said the defendant also took the stand and denied many of the claims.

Sentencing will take place later this summer.

Moore’s attorney told AL.com her client “did everything at [the father’s] direction” but that “doesn’t make it OK. That doesn’t make it right.” The father’s attorney declined to comment to AL.com.

Douthit said the boy is doing as well as he can be. “He’s a very smart kid. He has a lot of intelligence,” the prosecutor said. “He has learned that this is a bad thing but he’s still a well-adjusted kid.”