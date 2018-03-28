Was Corey Feldman stabbed? Actor blames ‘Wolfpack’ as LAPD contradicts his account

Actor Corey Feldman says a stranger attacked him while he was sitting in his car Tuesday night in Los Angeles and stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing.

Feldman, 46, tweeted photos of himself in the hospital after the incident, which he described as an ambush-style attack. He also tweeted that Los Angeles police are investigating the case as an attempted homicide.

But that doesn’t match up with what police are saying.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told ABC News that Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male approached the driver’s side — Feldman was driving — made a stabbing motion toward the actor’s stomach and fled. Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Tarzana, reported KTLA in Los Angeles. Madison told the TV station that Feldman suffered no laceration to his stomach and it’s unclear what the weapon was. Police continue to investigate.

For several years, the former “Goonies” and “Stand By Me” star has alleged that he and fellow child actor and friend, the late Corey Haim, were sexually abused in Hollywood when they were younger.

Those allegations of pedophilia in the movie industry have resurfaced in recent months in the aftermath of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Feldman tweeted that he was sitting in his car with a security guard on Tuesday when three men approached the vehicle, distracting the guard. He says a car pulled up, a man jumped out, opened Feldman’s car door and stabbed him “with something.”

Feldman’s tweets did not include any photos of the injury itself.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

He tweeted that he has had “mounting threats” on all his social media platforms by what he described as “this vile ‘Wolfpack’” and he’s sure the attack “is a result of those negative actions,” suggesting the attack was revenge of some kind. He didn’t explain what he meant by “Wolfpack.”

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

In October, Feldman launched a fundraising campaign to hire 24-hour armed security guards for himself and his family, and to fund a movie exposing alleged pedophiles in Hollywood. He’s raised nearly $30,000 of a $100,000 goal so far.

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” Feldman said in a somber video in late October. “I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.”

He said several members of his band had quit because they feared for their lives.

“I’m very alone. I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he said in the video. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission.

“What I am proposing is a plan that can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child.”

In November, just two days after it announced it was investigating Feldman’s claims about Hollywood pedophiles, the LAPD closed the investigation, saying the statute of limitations had expired on the incident Feldman reported, according to Fox News.

“In this case of Corey Feldman, according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery/Homicide have no avenues to pursue the case,” an LAPD spokesperson told Fox.

In December, Feldman revealed he had found an audio recording of a 1993 interview he gave police in which he named high-powered movie executives who had abused him as a child.

At first, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office denied the recording existed, but later said the taped interview had been found in the department’s archives.

London’s Mirror reported Wednesday that “in a bizarre twist of fate,” Feldman has just wrapped filming on a horror movie in which he stars as a TV host who hunts sexual predators.

The movie, “Saturday Night Slaughter,” is due to hit film festivals later this year, according to the Mirror.