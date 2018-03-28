Armando Quispe Rodriguez, a 45-year-old corrections officer from Maryland, is accused of shackling his sleeping wife's ankles, putting a plastic bag over her head and stabbing her around 20 times over the course of hours. He then called 911, police allege, and said he was the victim of an attack.
Man shackled sleeping wife and kept stabbing her — then said he was attacked, Maryland police say

By Josh Magness

March 28, 2018 08:15 AM

Armando Quispe Rodriguez, a 45-year-old corrections officer, called 911 on Friday afternoon and said that someone had stabbed both he and his wife.

But that was a lie, police allege. Instead, Rodriguez is accused of shackling his sleeping wife’s ankles, handcuffing her arms and stabbing her with a knife repeatedly for hours, according to WRAL, leaving the woman with over 20 stab wounds.

Police say the man from Prince George’s County, Maryland, also attempted to strangle his wife with a belt and put a plastic bag around her head. Officers arrived to the house after receiving Rodriguez’s call, WTOP reports, and found the 45-year-old had cuts on his hands while his wife was downstairs with several apparent stab wounds.

It was all a part of his elaborate lie, according to police.

"He did call as if he wasn't even the suspect," police spokesperson Diane Richardson told NBC4. "It was definitely torture."

A Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that Rodriguez allegedly restrained his wife while she slept and then tortured her for a span of hours, according to WJLA. Both he and his wife were sent to different hospitals.

Police arrested Rodriguez after he got out of the hospital and charged him with attempted murder, false imprisonment and assault, among other charges.

Neighbors told WJLA that his wife, who had serious injuries, is now out of the hospital. And Rodriguez, a 19-year corrections officer currently working at the Upper Marlboro Jail, is now on leave without pay.

The couple’s two children were not home during the alleged torture, according to NBC4. Police say that Rodriguez eventually admitted to torturing his wife, who they found downstairs and tied to a stair railing.

He’s set for a bond review hearing on Wednesday.

