He said a prayer and signed the cross. Then he robbed a clothing store, video shows

New York City police are looking for a man who appeared to seek some divine assistance before he robbed a high-end Italian clothing store last week.
The robbery happened early Thursday at Ziani Brooklyn in the borough’s Gravesend neighborhood, authorities said, PIX 11 reported.
Surveillance video from outside and inside the store shows the man saying a quick prayer while signing the cross, a motion of blessing himself, looking up and then touching his head, chest and lips, CBS New York said.
He then picks up a brick off the snow-covered ground and checks to see whether anyone is around before throwing the object through the glass door. The man fails on the first try but succeeds on breaking through the second time.
The video shows him push his way through the glass door and grab clothing and exit through the shattered door. He then scurries away as snow continues to fall. The city was in the middle of a winter storm at the time, NBC New York reported.
Police say the man took about 20 pieces of clothing off the shelves before leaving the store, NBC New York reported. He was wearing all black clothes and white gloves, authorities said.
Residents told CBS New York they think the man was protecting himself by praying.
“Praying that he could get in there and get out quick without anybody seeing him,” a woman told the news station.
Police are urging witnesses to call the NYPD if they have information on the theft, NBC New York said.
