Passengers knew something was wrong when casino bus hit a Golden Gate Bridge railing

First, the casino bus hit a railing Sunday morning on the Golden Gate Bridge.
When driver Angela Teasley, 34, of Richmond didn’t stop after the accident, one of her 40 passengers pulled out a phone and called 911 at 9:25 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers told KPIX. The report wouldn’t be the last on the bus, which careened north on Highway 101 toward Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, Calif.
Calls flooded 911 from other motorists as Teasley, speeding and driving erratically, passed other vehicles on the highway’s right shoulder, KPIX reported.
Officers tried to stop the bus in Petaluma but couldn’t get into position quickly enough, according to The Santa Rosa Press Democrat. Rohnert Park police finally caught up to Teasley when she pulled into the Graton Resort & Casino parking lot at 10:15 a.m., and CHP officers arrived a few minutes later.
Teasley was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and driving a commercial vehicle while impaired after a DUI evaluation discovered her blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit of .08 percent, reported KRON.
Graton Resort & Casino officials told KPIX the bus was owned by Storer Transportation, which did not return calls for comment. Teasley was booked into Sonoma County Jail.
