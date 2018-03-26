Judge rejects call for mistrial by nightclub shooter's widow

FILE- In this June 15, 2016 file photo Seddique Mir Mateen, father of Omar Mateen, the shooter of the Pulse nightclub massacre, talks to reporters in Fort Pierce, Fla. Lawyers for Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, say they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years. The attorneys are seeking a mistrial in her case. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo