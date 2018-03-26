National

First winner of Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race dies at 75

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

March 26, 2018 05:18 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Dick Wilmarth, who won the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 1973, has died. He was 75.

His daughter, Rebecca Wilmarth, says he died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Dick Wilmarth was one of 34 teams in the initial Iditarod from Anchorage to Nome.

He told The Associated Press in 2001 that he put a dog team together a few months before the race, mostly by swapping goods for dogs in Alaska Native villages along the Kuskokwim River. He got five dogs for a snowmobile.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first Iditarod was a tough go, with hardly any trail markers along the 1,000-mile (1,609 kilometer) route. He finished the race in 20 days, about twice as long as mushers today.

The mine worker and pilot never raced the Iditarod again.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

View More Video