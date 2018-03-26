More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Pause
Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Large pig got loose near I-5

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police
A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police

National

Department store security spotted 2 women taking clothes. Then it got ugly, Lexington video shows

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 09:56 AM

Video has been released by Lexington police of a physical altercation between two alleged shoplifters and loss prevention personnel at Dillard’s in Fayette Mall.

On a Friday night in January, loss prevention personnel noticed two females placing unpaid merchandise into a large Dillard’s shopping bag and hiding it inside a clothing rack. They concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise in an hour and security attempted to stop them as they were leaving, police said.

The guard was kicked, shoved and ganged up on as he attempted to keep the bag of clothing in the store. At one point, the video shows, he unsuccessfully tried to trap the bag and one of the women in the store by blocking the glass doors with his hands.

The suspects escaped that night, Jan. 5, and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that could lead to their arrests. Anyone with information can call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Pause
Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Large pig got loose near I-5

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Two women tried to conceal their stealing at Dillard's in Fayette Mall on a Friday night in January. Loss prevention personnel spotted them, but the women got away with more than $1,000 in merchandise. Lexington police

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Pause
Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Large pig got loose near I-5

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

View More Video