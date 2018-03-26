National

White Sox rehire man who wrongly spent decades in prison

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 09:20 AM

CHICAGO

The Chicago White Sox have welcomed back a former groundskeeper who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

The Chicago Tribune reports that DNA evidence led prosecutors last year to vacate the conviction of 49-year-old Nevest Coleman. He'd been convicted in a 1994 rape and murder.

He was released from prison in November, and this month, a Cook County judge granted him a certificate of innocence.

Coleman's friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release. The team offered him a job interview and then welcomed him back to the job. Coleman is scheduled to return to the baseball field Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team says they're grateful "justice has been carried out" and thrilled to welcome Coleman "back to the White Sox family."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

View More Video