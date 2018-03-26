Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills woman

Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.
Michigan State Police say the woman's husband reported that his wife collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a "loud crack." He says his wife was in a kitchen area of their home when she was shot in Riley Township, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
Police say a neighbor had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property. Police say he's cooperating with investigators.
The names of those involved haven't been released.
The St. Clair County prosecutor's office is expected to review the case once Michigan State Police officials complete their investigation to determine whether charges will be filed.
