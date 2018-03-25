AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change
WASHINGTON (AP) — They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.
The "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country, marking the largest youth-led protests since the Vietnam War era.
In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
"If you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking," Parkland survivor David Hogg said to roars from protesters packing Pennsylvania Avenue from a stage near the Capitol to a spot many blocks away toward the White House. "We're going to take this to every election, to every state and every city. We're going to make sure the best people get in our elections to run, not as politicians but as Americans.
"Because this," he said, pointing behind him to the Capitol dome, "this is not cutting it."
China warns against 'trade war,' appeals for cooperation
BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese official warned Sunday a "trade war" would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing's possible next move in a spiraling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology.
Speaking to global business leaders at a development forum, Vice Premier Han Zheng appealed for cooperation to make economic globalization "beneficial for all."
"A trade war serves the interests of none," said Han at the China Development Forum. "It will only lead to serious consequences and negative impact."
Han didn't mention Trump by name or refer directly to the dispute with Washington, but the country's newly appointed economy czar warned Saturday that Beijing will defend its interests. The government issued a $3 billion list on Friday of U.S. goods including pork and stainless steel pipes it said might be hit by higher tariffs.
The Commerce Ministry said those charges were linked to Trump's approval earlier of higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. But a bigger battle is brewing over Trump's approval Thursday of a possible tariff hike on $30 billion of Chinese goods in response to what Washington says is Beijing's improper acquisition of foreign technology.
Loyola proves it is far more than just a feel-good story
ATLANTA (AP) — Loyola-Chicago is more than just the feel-good story of the NCAA Tournament.
Much more.
Sure, smiles from 98-year-old chaplain Sister Jean and visits from members of Loyola's ground-breaking 1963 championship squad generated plenty of warm and fuzzy feelings.
Those stories have overshadowed the fact these guys can play.
The nation's hottest team is in the Final Four, and Loyola's dominating 78-62 South Regional final win over Kansas State on Saturday night was the most convincing evidence yet that the Ramblers belong. The pride of the Missouri Valley Conference deserves to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation's elite.
Obama: North Korea's isolation means less leverage in talks
TOKYO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that negotiations with North Korea on its nuclear weapons program are difficult, partly because the country's isolation minimizes possible leverage, such as trade and travel sanctions against Pyongyang.
"North Korea is an example of a country that is so far out of the international norms and so disconnected with the rest of the world," Obama told a packed hall in Tokyo Sunday.
He stressed the effort to get North Korea to give up nuclear weapons remains difficult, but countries working together, including China as well as South Korea and Japan, to combine pressure on North Korea will be better than nations working alone.
He noted that past U.S. efforts on Iran's nuclear weapons were more successful because there was more leverage, but there's little commerce and travel with North Korea to being with.
"That makes them less subject to these kinds of negotiations," he said of North Korea.
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
LOS ANGELES (AP) — He finally went up — just like the self-taught rocket scientist always pledged he would.
He came back down in one piece, too — a little dinged up and his steam-powered vessel a little cracked up.
Still, mission accomplished for a guy more daredevil than engineer, who drew more comparisons to the cartoon character Wile E. Coyote from his critics than he did to iconic stunt man Evel Knievel.
"Mad" Mike Hughes, the rocket man who believes the Earth is flat, propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air Saturday before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert. He told The Associated Press that outside of an aching back he's fine after the launch near Amboy, California.
"Relieved," he said after being checked out by paramedics. "I'm tired of people saying I chickened out and didn't build a rocket. I'm tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it."
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The suspected Austin bomber called himself a "psychopath" in a recorded confession and said he felt no remorse for deadly explosions that killed two people and terrorized the city, a U.S. congressman said Saturday.
Investigators are still looking into what motivated 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, but the recording he left on his cell phone shows that he was a "sick individual," U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said.
"He did refer to himself as a psychopath. He did not show any remorse, in fact questioning himself for why he didn't feel any remorse for what he did," McCaul said.
Conditt makes no mention of a racial motivation on the recording, but investigators are still looking into that as a possibility, he said. The first three victims were minorities.
McCaul, a former federal prosecutor who chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security, spoke at a news conference where he thanked law enforcement officials for bringing the three-week spree to an end. He called the investigation, which included more than 800 officers, a textbook example of how local, state and federal agencies should work together.
China's new central banker pledges to rein in financial risk
BEIJING (AP) — China's new central bank governor outlined sweeping plans Sunday to rein in rising debt and financial risk, but expressed confidence that Beijing can prevent potential dangers.
High debt levels for Chinese state-owned companies, local governments and households are "still a challenge," Yi Gang said at an economic conference. The appearance marked his first extended public appearance following brief remarks to reporters after his appointment last Monday.
The ruling Communist Party has declared controlling financial risks a priority following a run-up in debt that prompted global rating agencies last year to cut Beijing's credit rating.
Regulators will "deepen regulatory system reform and enhance its resilience against systemic risk," Yi said. He said that will include steps to "impose more financial discipline" on government-owned companies, develop a better financing system for local governments and "create a system to prevent risk in the real estate sector."
"We need to lose no time in adopting guidelines on financial regulation" for specialized entities such as asset management and holding companies that have evolved rapidly, said Yi.
Voguing revives as Paris minorities strike a political pose
PARIS (AP) — In garish makeup and dangerously high heels, a black male dancer's outstretched arms aggressively slice the air in time to the Paris nightclub music until suddenly, he drops "dead" on the floor.
Vogue, the '80s dance movement Madonna popularized in her hit 1990 song of the same name, is experiencing a revival in France. It's not just a flamboyant pastime. For many minority French communities who feel alienated over tensions arising from divisive anti-gay marriage protests and the anti-immigration National Front, it's a statement of defiance.
Many gay black and Arab youths — especially those from Paris' less affluent and religiously conservative suburbs — see Vogue dance events as safe places in which their racial and sexual identities can be fully expressed without fear of reprisals.
"Not many people realize but voguing, it's political. When they were lining the streets in France with angry anti-gay marriage signs, the others were expressing themselves with dance on the Vogue runway," said dancer Marion Tiger Melody.
"The increased popularity of the (far-right) National Front (party) must also have had an impact," she added.
British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife's slaying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British newspaper editor in Dubai was found guilty Sunday of bludgeoning his wife to death with a hammer and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Francis Matthew, the former editor of the English-language Gulf News, had faced the possibility of the death penalty in the July 2017 killing of Jane Matthew, his wife of over 30 years.
Neither Matthew nor his lawyer were present in the Dubai Court of First Instance for the verdict read by Judge Fahad al-Shamsi, which is common in courts in the United Arab Emirates. Matthew's lawyer, Ali al-Shamsi, said he would appeal the sentence.
A brother of Matthew's wife, who was in court for the verdict, expressed disappointment.
"Our family has been saddened by the sentence given to Francis Matthew, Jane's killer. We believe the facts clearly demonstrate that this crime was a deliberate act," Peter Manning told The Associated Press in a written statement.
Michigan heads to Final Four in role of upset stopper
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michigan is headed to its first Final Four in five years with another upset-minded opponent waiting.
The Wolverines (32-7) have tamped down three consecutive teams with designs on pulling surprises — No. 6 seed Houston, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 9 Florida State.
Now they'll face the most improbable opponent of all — 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio.
"I don't think any of us cares about rankings, seedings or none of that," forward Moe Wagner said. "It's about who is going to play better. They must be a really good team, that's why they're in the Final Four, and that's all that matters."
The third-seeded Wolverines withstood their own poor shooting to beat Florida State 58-54 and win the West Region title on Saturday night for their 13th straight victory. They haven't lost since Feb. 6 against Northwestern.
