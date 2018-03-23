Edward Atoeff, 84, is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.
School bus driver sexually abused kids – and it went on for decades, NJ authorities say

By Crystal Hill

March 23, 2018 12:37 PM

Edward Atoeff, 84, sexually abused several children during his decades-long career as a school bus driver in New Jersey, authorities allege.

The Somerset County man’s arrest this week came after two adults went to police last month and reported that Atoeff had assaulted them when they were 8 years old and 12 years old, respectively, NJ.com said.

The accusations sparked an investigation that found that Atoeff had sexual contact with at least seven other children, the publication said.

Police say Atoeff assaulted the victims while he was a bus driver for Jastyke Corporation, which he owned and ran, NBC New York reported. That’s how he came in contact with the victims, authorities said.

Prosecutors say the sexual abuse dates back to the 1960s. Atoeff allegedly abused the two adult victims repeatedly, authorities said, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Atoeff was arrested at his home Monday on multiple sexual assault charges, the news station reported.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Atoeff was still driving school buses when he was arrested, NJ.com said. Police want to reach out to any additional victims, News 12 reported.

Last year an Oregon bus driver was accused of sexually abusing a special needs child on the bus he drove. Authorities say Mario Mendez Ruiz, 60, would drop off all the other kids except for the victim, whom he’d then sexually abuse.

