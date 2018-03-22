He smoked mojo and ‘God told him to kill’ his 76-year-old girlfriend, Louisiana cops say

90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash Pause

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

359 Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Large pig got loose near I-5

230 Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?