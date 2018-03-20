Complaint: 2 officers 'spooked' before shooting 911 caller

This March 20, 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis, Minn., shows Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, after he turned himself in to the Hennepin County Jail. Noor was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, last July, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in Minneapolis. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)