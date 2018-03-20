2-year-old girl wandered outside. Mom found her ‘frozen’ on the porch, Ohio cops say

Wynter Parker’s father was asleep when the girl wandered outside her Akron, Ohio home on a cold afternoon last month, authorities said.
The toddler’s dad worked a night shift and fell asleep while he was watching her, investigators said. Her mother had left the 2-year-old with her father for about two hours while she was out of the apartment with a 4-year-old child, police said, Cleveland.com reported.
Tierra Williams, 22, returned home to find her daughter “frozen” on the porch, authorities said, WKYC reported.
Williams called 911, the news station said. A dispatcher helped her with CPR before paramedics got there.
Never miss a local story.
Wynter was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died, authorities said. The girl hadn’t been wearing a coat or warm clothing when she was outside, the news station reported.
The medical examiner’s office says Wynter suffered severe hypothermia, FOX 8 reported. Temperatures in Akron that day were somewhere between 12 and 19 degrees, according to AccuWeather, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Williams and Dariaun Parker, 24, have been charged with child endangering in connection with Wynter’s Feb. 2 death, Cleveland.com reported.
They’re due in court on Wednesday, the publication said.
A neighbor told WKYC she’d taken Williams’ kids home a few times. "It's just a very sad situation,” said Christal Lucas. “It literally broke my heart."
A toddler died on a porch in frozen temperatures last year in Morganton, North Carolina, authorities said. Jamie Basinger pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after her son, Landyn Melton, died of hypothermia on the front porch of his family’s home after his third birthday celebration in March, prosecutors said.
Comments