Her Marine couldn’t be her prom date. A 2-year-old came to the rescue

By Don Sweeney

March 20, 2018 02:41 PM

Gage Moak, 19, couldn’t make his New Orleans prom date with Skylar Fontaine, 18, because he’s on the East Coast training for a career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

So his 2-year-old brother Cody stepped in for a prom photo shoot – complete with his own tiny Marine uniform – that has gone viral on social media.

“I did this for my loving boyfriend who misses his family that he’s been away from for the past 6 months,” Fontaine said on Twitter. “That’s all I care about. He is missing his little brother grow up. The least I can do is something like this for him, for the sacrifice he is making.”

Fontaine’s Twitter post Friday with the photos has received more than 205,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 42,000 times.

“I received so much amazing feedback from our friends and family,” Fontaine told WVUE. “I didn’t actually bring him to prom, we just took pictures together then my friends and I headed out!”

But some have reacted negatively to the photos, particularly to one in which Fontaine and Cody share a kiss.

“I’ve seen this child grow up,” Fontaine responded to critics on Twitter. “He is a sweet heart and he wants to be like his big brother. You’re missing the point. Stop making this sexualized. Y’all are nasty.”

