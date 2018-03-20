A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion Pause Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 359 Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver Large pig got loose near I-5 230 Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera 16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago