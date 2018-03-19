Our 1st interstellar visitor likely came from 2-star system

This artist's rendering shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii. The University of Toronto's Alan Jackson reported Monday, March 19, 2018, that the asteroid — the first confirmed object in our solar system originating elsewhere — is probably from a binary star system. That's where two stars orbit a common center. According to Jackson and his team, the asteroid was likely ejected from its system as planets formed. European Southern Observatory via AP M. Kornmesser