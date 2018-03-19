A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.
Large pig got loose near I-5

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared on a CNN Town Hall on guns in Sunrise, Florida and said law enforcement could have done more to stop the Florida school shooting. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Loesch had her facts wrong.