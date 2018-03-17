National

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Southern California mall

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 03:35 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

Authorities say one person was killed and one injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall.

The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.

The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.

A message left for the sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned.

