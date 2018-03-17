Donations to man who tried to attack Nassar go to 4 groups

National

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, Mich.

A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a courtroom is sending thousands of dollars donated to him to charities that help survivors of sexual assault.

Randall Margraves' three daughters were among Nassar's sexual abuse victims. The Bath Township, Michigan, man tried to attack Nassar during a Feb. 2 hearing, but he was hauled out of court by sheriff's deputies. Margraves later apologized, saying he'd lost control.

After that incident, people began donating to an unauthorized GoFundMe fundraiser for Margraves.

His attorney, Mick Grewal, tells the Lansing State Journal that nearly $30,000 donated to Margraves will be transferred to four organizations that help survivors of sexual assault.

More than 250 girls and women say Nassar sexually assaulted them under the guise of treating their athletic injuries.

