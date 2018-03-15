In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
National

Pedestrian bridge collapses at university; several hurt

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 11:52 AM

MIAMI

A brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances.

There was no immediate report of injuries or any fatalities from authorities.

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.

The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.

