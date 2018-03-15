Authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala.
Authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP Photo
Man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self; 1 victim dead

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 12:49 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at an Alabama hospital before fatally shooting himself.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston said Wednesday that one victim is in stable condition. "Unfortunately, I have to report the second victim did not survive and was pronounced deceased during surgery," he said.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue said authorities were unsure of the shooter's relationship to the victims and whether they worked at the hospital.

UAB tweeted late Wednesday that all surgeries scheduled for Thursday where the shooting occurred were being canceled.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

