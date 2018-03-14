National

Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital, gunman subdued

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 06:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A gunman opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue told news reporters that two victims were shot and wounded, and the shooter then shot himself. He said one victim was in critical condition with multiple wounds.

He said authorities are unsure of the shooter's relation to the victims and whether the victims worked at the hospital. He added that police "still have a lot to find out."

Police say the scene is secure and authorities issued an "all clear" alert about 7:45 p.m. after ordering students to shelter-in-place.

Al.com reports paramedics were entering the building through the same-day surgery entrance and being taken to the second floor where the victims were believed to be located.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

