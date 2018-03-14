Toys R Us will close all of its 800 stores nationwide.
Toys R Us to close all stores

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

March 14, 2018 03:09 PM

Toys R Us is closing all of its stores nationwide.

The closure of all of the chain’s stores comes after disappointing sales over the holiday season. The company had formally filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

The toy retailer told employees this week it plans to liquidate all operations as part of a wind-down process, which could affect as many as 33,000 jobs nationwide, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The company’s 800 stores in the United States include the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

It’s not clear when the stores will close their doors. A representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The closure of the country’s best-known toy retailer follows a growing list of national retailers to close their doors as more customers opt to shop online instead of in stores. Some recent national names include Macy’s, The Limited, Hhgregg and Bebe.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

