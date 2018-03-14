‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Pause
Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP
The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

National

‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 05:42 AM

When he was first diagnosed with the neuromuscular disease that kept him confined to his signature wheelchair, he was told he had but a few years left to live.

Instead, possessed with what his daughter Lucy said was an “inability to accept that there is anything he cannot do,” Stephen Hawking lived another five decades, contributing to scientific breakthroughs and becoming the public face of theoretical physics in a way few others have ever begun to reach.

Hawking died early Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England, at age 76.

Along with astrophysicist Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking was one of the first wave of those who became known as “science popularizers” - active research scientists who also have a way of explaining the intricacies of science to the public, alongside their infectious joy in learning about the world.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now the scientists, colleagues, filmmakers, businesspeople and all those who were inspired by Hawking’s s brilliance and resilience are honoring his extraordinary impact.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Pause
Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Pause
Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

View More Video