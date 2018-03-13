Bus carrying Texas high school students plunges from Alabama ravine

A bus carrying Channelview High School band students back from a Disney World field trip in Florida plunged from a steep ravine along Interstate 10 in Alabama Tuesday.

One passenger on that bus has died, according to WKRG.

The bus crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 56, near the Alabama/Florida state line.

Channelview ISD released a statement to KTRK, confirming that the bus was carrying students from Channelview High School, which is near Houston. A recent photo on the Channelview Falcon Band Facebook page showed a group of students posing outside Disney World.

At least 12 and as many as 20 were seriously injured in the crash, according to KALA.

Students from a group trip to Disney World pose for a photo outside Disney World Monday. Channelview High School Falcon Band Facebook screenshot

WEAR reported that the bus was carrying 52 students, and that 43 had been accounted for shortly after the crash.

“We have multiple injuries; the bus went down into a ravine,” Chris Elliot, a Baldwin County commissioner who assisted at the county emergency management facility after the crash, told the Associated Press. “The fire department and officers are having to rappel down into the area to get into it.”

KHOU reported that one more passenger is in critical condition.