Exploding packages hand-delivered in Texas. 2 people are dead.

Austin police announced Monday morning that a pair of recent package explosion fatalities are linked, according to the Associated Press.
Police are investigating a package explosion Monday morning that killed a teenager and severely injured a woman in her 40s, according to several Austin media outlets.
It is the second exploding package death in the past 10 days in Austin, and police believe they are linked because each package was hand-delivered to the victim's front porch rather than mailed.
On March 2, a package explosion killed Anthony Stephan House, according to the Austin Police Department. Both he and the victims of the Monday explosion were African-American, the AP reports, adding that police are seeking surveillance video from nearby homes in order to identify a suspect.
Never miss a local story.
An Austin TV station reported that the second explosion happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday about 11 miles from the location of the March 2 explosion.
An ABC affiliate in Austin reported that the original call was made at 6:44 a.m. Monday.
Austin police reported that the explosion that killed House was at about 6:55 a.m. March 2.
House's death was initially called a homicide, but police said they considered it a "suspicious death" because they didn't know whether House had constructed the bomb himself and accidentally detonated it, according to Fox News. The AP reports that his case is now considered a homicide.
The FBI is assisting Austin police, the AP reports.
The latest explosion occurred about five miles from the Austin Convention Center, which is the site of South by Southwest activities on Monday.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
Comments