Tattoo shop: Free ink for donation to school shooting fund

Student Tanner McPherson, 10, pauses for a moment of silence during a student protest in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, Sunday, March 11, 2018. The student-activist group "No Guns LA" held a rally to call for stricter gun control laws. The action was held in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February. Richard Vogel AP Photo