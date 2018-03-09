Jacob Anthony Brownson, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino had help from both inside the jail and outside when they escaped briefly on March 2, police say.
Jacob Anthony Brownson, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino had help from both inside the jail and outside when they escaped briefly on March 2, police say. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Anthony Brownson, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino had help from both inside the jail and outside when they escaped briefly on March 2, police say. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

National

How three capital murder suspects escaped from a Texas jail, but not from Sonic

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 09:44 AM

First there was the care package that contained drugs, a saw blade and a long metal object.

Then the fishing line and bottle that carried the care package into the recreational area from which Eric Trevino, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Jacob Anthony Brownson planned to escape.

Last came the suspected getaway driver.

It all made for a gritty, yet brief, escape from Bexar County Jail last week in San Antonio for the three capital murder suspects, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspected getaway driver, 23-year-old Michelle Ramirez, is Trevino’s ex-girlfriend, but she also placed a call to police after taking the trio to Trevino’s house to change clothes and then to a local Sonic restaurant, according to KSAT.

Now Ramirez, 17-year-old Marcus Maldonado and 59-year-old Gabriela de Arroyo, an escapee’s mother, have been arrested for helping the capital murder suspects bust out of the jail’s recreational area, according to jail records.

deArroyoramirez
Gabriela de Arroyo, 59, and Michelle Ramirez, 23, are two of the three suspects who were arrested in connection with the escape from Bexar County Jail.
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office



According to the affidavit, de Arroyo put together the care package. Then Maldonado attached the package to a bottle outside the jail on Feb. 23.

The contraband was then lifted into the recreational area through bars at the top, using fishing line, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the Express News.

They used the tools to make a hole in the bars big enough for a man the inmates’ size to fit through.



Ramirez picked the inmates up at the jail on March 2, with her child also riding in the car, according to WOAI. The three were apprehended at the Sonic restaurant less than two hours after they escaped.

KSAT also reported that Salazar expects to arrest at least four more people inside the jail who may have helped Arroyo, Brownson and Trevino escape.

Maldonado’s booking photo was not provided. He, Ramirez and Gabriela de Arroyo face third-degree felony charges of aiding the escape from a correctional facility.

Brownson was arrested on Dec. 14 in connection with a triple murder, Arroyo has been charged with capital murder in a 2016 incident that left two dead and another critical, and Trevino is the suspect in a case involving the death of a 3-year-old in Nov. 17, according to reports.

Video shot by three inmates with a smuggled mobile phone shows their methodical escape through a vent at the maximum-security wing of a southern California jail last year, along with scenes from their days on the run. (Some parts silent) McClatchyAP/Salvatore Ciulla

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Pause
Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Pause
Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Large pig got loose near I-5

View More Video