He sold pot brownies at Walmart, cops say. Friends call him a ‘budding entrepreneur’

A 20-year-old Douglas County man was indicted after he allegedly sold pot brownies outside a Georgia Walmart. But Addae Simmons’ friends say he was just a “budding entrepreneur” trying to make it as a businessman.
An investigation from Fox 5 in Atlanta first brought the operation to police attention in October. The company called itself “Trill Treats,” and advertised marijuana-laced edibles like brownies, cinnamon buns and other foods on Instagram, the station reported. Many of the supposed clientele were underage high school students, the station discovered
“People would friend him on Instagram, and he would do a little check on them...,” Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson told WSB-TV. “If he felt comfortable, they would make a purchase and he would deliver for them.”
An employee at Fox 5 became a follower, placed an order, contacted police and then waited in a Walmart parking lot, where Simmons allegedly arrived and sold him a box of 12 brownies for $105, the station reported.
After the brownies tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, undercover police officers arrested Simmons two months later and charged him with five felonies. A prosecutor later estimated he made as much as $5,000 a month off the business, reported Fox 5.
Police told CBS 46 the levels of THC in the brownies were extremely high and people would have side effects from eating them.
Simmons’ bond was set at $30,000, and he was ordered to stay out of Douglas County. He was indicted about a month later on two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and illegal use of communications facilities, the Douglas County Sentinel reported.
But friends maintain that Simmons is a misunderstood entrepreneur who wants to grow into a strong businessman.
“We, The Friends of Addae, have been inspired by Addae’s initiative and entrepreneurial spirit,” reads a page on the fundraising site GoFundMe organized to pay for his legal costs.
“Fox 5 Atlanta I-Team reported on the incident but failed to report that Addae Simmons is a young, confident, motivated, multi-talented businessman with eyes focused on financial independence.”
The page says Simmons, a “Budding Entrepreneur,” started multiple businesses since the age of 8, and this is only the latest. “He is a young man with dreams of starting his multi-faceted business empire, with the main focus of Creating Jobs and Opportunities for his friends,” the page reads.
It has since raised a little more than $350. Simmons is still awaiting sentencing.
