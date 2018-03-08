Alexa, stop laughing. Amazon says her creepy, random laughter has been fixed

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Pause
Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter on February 23, and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” Tal Goldfus via Storyful
Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter on February 23, and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” Tal Goldfus via Storyful

National

Alexa, stop laughing. Amazon says her creepy, random laughter has been fixed

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 07:33 AM

Amazon says it has exorcised Alexa, and she will no longer burst out in creepy laughter, which had freaked out some owners of Echo devices.

“In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase ‘Alexa, laugh,’ ” Amazon said in an email, reported Mashable. “We are changing that phrase to be ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance ‘Alexa, laugh.’ We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to ‘Sure, I can laugh’ followed by laughter.”

The fix has already been rolled out, Amazon reported.

People on Twitter and Reddit had reported that Alexa, the voice of the company’s Echo devices, had started laughing spontaneously, creeping some out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of course, the news of a fix prompted more online jokes.

Amazon’s Alexa can play music, order groceries, give a weather report, control smart home devices, shop on Amazon, search the internet and set reminders, according to CNET. Amazon sold about 11 million Echo devices containing Alexa by the end of 2016.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Pause
Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

More Videos

Large pig got loose near I-5 30

Large pig got loose near I-5

Pause
Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 230

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 208

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Large pig got loose near I-5

View More Video