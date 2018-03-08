She ran over her ‘sugar daddy’ when he got tired of buying her things, Georgia DA says

This love story began in the electronics section of a Georgia Walmart.
That’s where 47-year-old Kennesaw woman Junmakia Henley first met a “dapper retired engineer” in his sixties and was asked to lunch in February of 2016, Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds wrote.
She agreed, and over the next few days, the man bought her gifts, paid for food and took her out on the town. But less than a week later, the man got tired of “being used” and told the woman to leave, Reynolds said.
He walked her to her car, which was parked in the driveway of his home. She got in and started to back up – but then suddenly accelerated, slamming the man onto the hood, Reynolds said.
She reversed again, and he fell to the ground. Henley ran over him in the driveway and drove off as he screamed for help, Reynolds said.
Both of the victim’s legs had been crushed, but he was able to get out a phone and dial 911.
Police found the woman the next day, but she denied being at the man’s house at the time, and indeed didn’t seem to remember much about the man, calling him “what’s his name,” according to the district attorney.
At trial, prosecutors told jurors Henley’s alibi didn’t make sense. “If not her, then who?” one prosecutor asked, according to Reynolds.
After 30 minutes of deliberation, Henley was convicted on all charges, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, and felony hit and run. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 more years of probation.
“Sugar daddies,” a term for older men who shower younger women with money and gifts, often in exchange for sex, have gotten tangled up in dangerous relationships before.
In August 2017, a Trenton, N.J., man was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head. The woman who called him her “sugar daddy” was charged with criminal homicide after threatening text messages were uncovered on her phone.
And in 2016, then 27-year-old Alix Tichelmen was sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly administering a lethal dose of heroin to former Google executive Forrest Hayes on a yacht, then sipping wine as he died in front of her.
She had apparently met him through a website that billed itself as a way to connect women with sugar daddies.
