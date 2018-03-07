Drunk man tried to flee police, Virginia cops say. But he didn’t put his car in park.

Isaac Bonsu may have eluded police — if his own car didn’t get in the way, according to authorities.
Fairfax County police say officers tried to pull Bonsu over on Sunday. He sped off, then got out of the vehicle to escape, police said.
Dashboard video from the incident released Tuesday shows the 30-year-old man leave his car on a residential street in Alexandria, Virginia, a Washington suburb. That’s when he allegedly tried to flee on foot.
But Bonsu forgot to put the car in park, police said. Video shows him running toward the car, apparently trying to move quickly enough to avoid getting hit — but still getting struck by the vehicle.
Slowed down but undeterred, Bonsu kept running, the video shows. Police say they caught him after a brief foot chase, the Associated Press reported. He wasn’t hurt.
Police say they pulled Bonsu over for an apparent equipment violation, the AP reported. He faces multiple charges now, including felony hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, FOX 5 reported.
He’s not the only one who’s allegedly gone to great lengths to get away from police. Earlier this month in San Francisco, a thief and his accomplice tried to steal luggage from a group of tourists, authorities said. Video shows a plainclothes officer tackle one of the men, while the other jumps into a sedan, which backed up and hit the officer — and the other suspect. No one was badly hurt.
A man who allegedly tried to escape an officer in Redding, California last December was found hiding in a doghouse by a police K-9, authorities said.
