Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:31 Large pig got loose near I-5 Pause 3:51 Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 0:21 Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera 2:09 16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:08 See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:09 Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 3:29 Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 2:29 Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 0:59 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 1:40 Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department