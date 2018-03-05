Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
Sean Hayes Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

National

Teacher turns in her son for sex trafficking one of her students, Wisconsin cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 05, 2018 06:38 AM

On a business trip last year from Chicago to Milwaukee, Sean Hayes, 50, took a call on his cell phone from his mother.

A 18-year-old girl Hayes had lured into prostitution overheard the call and recognized the voice of her high school teacher, according to court records obtained by WITI. The girl confessed to her teacher that she’d been missing classes at James Groppi High School in Milwaukee to work as a call girl for her son.

The woman notified police, who arrested Hayes in November on suspicion of trafficking a child for sex and having sex with a child, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He faces trial in June.

Hayes, who denied the allegations, told police the girl had approached him but he refused to hire her because she wouldn’t show him identification, the publication reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors told WITI that Hayes, who runs Shining Stars Adult Entertainment, approached the then 17-year-old girl at a bus stop in August and told her she’d be a good model. The teen later learned the actual job involved becoming an escort under the name Honey.

Hayes took the teenager to Green Bay, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Chicago to meet with clients for sex, and on at least one occasion pressured her to have sex with him, the Journal Sentinel reported.

About 2 million children are exploited every year in the global commercial sex trade, according to Equality Now. A 2016 study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice estimated that 9,000 to 10,000 juveniles are involved in the sex trade in the United States, reported The Washington Post.

More Videos

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera 0:21

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Pause
16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 2:29

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase 1:40

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable 2:20

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Raw video from Operation Cross Country actions in Denver, Colorado and Toledo, Ohio from October 12-14, 2017. The FBI-led multi-agency law enforcement effort is focused on recovering children and holding sex traffickers accountable.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera 0:21

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

Pause
16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 2:29

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase 1:40

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable 2:20

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera

View More Video