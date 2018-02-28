Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. store in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. store in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Sean Proctor Bloomberg
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. store in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Sean Proctor Bloomberg

National

Dick's will no longer sell assault-style rifles — and any guns to people under 21

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

February 28, 2018 05:57 AM

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday morning it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida school shooting Feb. 14.

Dick's will also stop selling high-capacity magazines, which allows shooters to fire more rounds than traditional weapons without reloading, as well as other accessories used with weapons such as the AR-15, the New York Times reported.

The company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21, according to CNN. In Illinois, the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns is 18.

The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, bought a gun at Dick's, a CNN said.. The company said it was not the same gun he used in the school shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Pause
See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 2:29

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase 1:40

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable 2:20

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall 1:21

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. New York Times

Still, CEO Edward Stack told the New York Times, "it came to us that we could have been a part of this story. We don't want to be a part of this any longer."

Dick's is the nation's largest sporting goods retailer and has a location in Fairview Heights at 6575 N Illinois St.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Pause
See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 2:29

Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 0:59

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase 1:40

Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable 2:20

Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall 1:21

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

View More Video