They were helping the doctor’s mother. Suddenly he started shooting, Texas cops say

Rudy Soto says he heard six shots.
“I heard this voice ... ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!’,” the neighbor told ABC 12. “Then I heard two more shots, and the voice stopped,” Soto said.
The married couple was killed Sunday by Robert Edward Fadal II outside the gated home, authorities said. The family physician, 56, allegedly walked outside the house in Seguin, Texas (about 37 miles east of San Antonio) and started shooting Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and Anthony Ray Strait, 27, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Anthony Strait died at the scene, authorities said. Tiffany Strait later died at the hospital, the Seguin Gazette reported.
The shooting has stunned the people who knew both the Straits and Fadal.
“I think something like this is unusual for any type of neighborhood,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Craig Jones told FOX 29.
It happened while the couple was helping Fadal’s mother clean out the garage and move furniture at Fadal’s property, where she lives, the Seguin Gazette reported. The Straits lived nearby and were lending a helping hand, the newspaper said.
Suddenly, Fadal left the home with a rifle and opened fire in front of the couple’s three young sons, authorities said, ABC 12 reported. The children are now with family members, the news station said.
Soto told ABC 12 he’d known Anthony since he was a child and that Fadal is “one of the nicest persons (you could meet).”
Anthony’s brother, James Strait, described Fadal as a normal guy and told FOX 29 he has no idea how this could have happened.
“I just want to know why,” Strait said.
Authorities haven’t revealed a motive behind the shooting, FOX 29 reported.
“At this time, there are no indications there was a feud, disturbance or anything precipitating or justifying the shooting,” Jones said.
Fadal remains jailed on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, the Express-News reported. He could face the death penalty if convicted of capital murder, FOX 29 said.
